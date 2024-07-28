Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 147.1% from the June 30th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned 6.68% of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFD traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $13.71. The company had a trading volume of 66,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,428. Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Dividend Announcement

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $0.2229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%.

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares ETF (MSFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

