Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $246.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.00 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 0.90%.

Donegal Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:DGICA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.88. The company had a trading volume of 67,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,782. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.68. Donegal Group has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $496.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.00 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 431.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

About Donegal Group

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

