Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) to Release Earnings on Monday

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 29th. Analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $95.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.50 million. On average, analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PLOW opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.25. Douglas Dynamics has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $35.39. The company has a market cap of $605.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 100.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLOW shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

