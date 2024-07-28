Dover (NYSE:DOV) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.050-9.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.7 billion-$8.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.6 billion. Dover also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.05 to $9.20 EPS.

Dover Stock Down 0.6 %

DOV stock opened at $185.23 on Friday. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $192.31. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 17.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dover will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 19.60%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $192.63.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

