DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.54-6.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DTE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.40.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE opened at $118.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $120.54.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,698 shares of company stock worth $1,702,444 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Recommended Stories

