Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.35.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DX shares. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on Dynex Capital in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $12.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

NYSE DX opened at $12.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $12.19. Dynex Capital has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,042,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,881,000 after acquiring an additional 41,586 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,624,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,336,000 after purchasing an additional 43,862 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,127,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 516,898 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dynex Capital by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 425,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after buying an additional 21,226 shares during the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

