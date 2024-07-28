Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Short Interest Down 55.7% in July

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the June 30th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Point Income

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Point Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Point Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Eagle Point Income by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 148,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter.

Eagle Point Income Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EIC stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $15.91. 177,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,100. Eagle Point Income has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.84.

Eagle Point Income Announces Dividend

Eagle Point Income ( NYSE:EIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.13 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

