Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Eastman Chemical updated its FY24 guidance to $7.40-7.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.400-7.850 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EMN traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,475,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.39. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $68.89 and a one year high of $105.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 41.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at $39,878,545.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $195,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at $39,878,545.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,027 shares of company stock worth $10,885,638. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

