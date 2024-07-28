Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Short Interest Down 54.8% in July

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the June 30th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.37. 87,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,365. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.04.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.1293 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETG. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 47.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,122,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,487,000 after purchasing an additional 362,267 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,015,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,772,000 after acquiring an additional 159,324 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,390,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,783,000 after purchasing an additional 121,045 shares during the period. Finally, Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $957,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

