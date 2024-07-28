Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,000 shares, a growth of 111.5% from the June 30th total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 470,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

EXG remained flat at $8.32 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,839. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.13. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $8.80.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.0657 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXG. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 176,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 69,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 5.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.