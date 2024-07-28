Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,000 shares, a growth of 111.5% from the June 30th total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 470,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
EXG remained flat at $8.32 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,839. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.13. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $8.80.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.0657 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
Featured Stories
