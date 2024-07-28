eCash (XEC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $754.54 Million

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 28th. In the last week, eCash has traded up 5% against the dollar. One eCash coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a total market capitalization of $754.54 million and approximately $28.96 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,537.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $421.37 or 0.00605969 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00046748 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.60 or 0.00068459 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About eCash

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,735,376,548,091 coins and its circulating supply is 19,735,373,423,091 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

