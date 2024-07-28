Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Issues Earnings Results

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Edison International updated its FY24 guidance to $4.75-5.05 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.750-5.050 EPS.

Edison International Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE EIX traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.51. 2,775,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,022. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 136.84%.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $4,358,005.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $4,358,005.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,696.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 77,897 shares of company stock worth $5,851,245 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Edison International in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.82.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

