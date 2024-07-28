eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS) Trading 6.7% Higher

eEnergy Group Plc (LON:EAAS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.85 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.70 ($0.07). 2,335,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 2,038,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.34 ($0.07).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) target price on shares of eEnergy Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get eEnergy Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EAAS

eEnergy Group Stock Performance

eEnergy Group Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of £22.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.51.

(Get Free Report)

eEnergy Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy services company in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers LED lighting solutions to education and commercial clients; and energy consultancy, procurement, analytics, and efficiency services. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eEnergy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eEnergy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.