El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the June 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 365,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

El Pollo Loco Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $11.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. El Pollo Loco has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $11.99.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $116.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.09 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on LOCO shares. StockNews.com lowered El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on El Pollo Loco from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On El Pollo Loco

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOCO. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter worth about $7,746,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 491,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 325,963 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 321.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 145,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 111,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 355,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 93,476 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 797.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 90,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

Featured Stories

