Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Shares Up 6.1%

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.70. 50,891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 206,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

Emerita Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$173.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 4.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 18.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66.

Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Emerita Resources

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

