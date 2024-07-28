Enegra (EGX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $339,991.40 (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be purchased for about $200.49 or 0.00295090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Enegra (EGX) has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion and $339,991.40 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Enegra (EGX)

Enegra (EGX)’s launch date was August 2nd, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 200.23443479 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $336,443.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

