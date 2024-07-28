Energi (NRG) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.05 Million

Energi (NRG) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 28th. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $8.34 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00040514 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00008123 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00014033 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00009365 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 79,213,927 coins and its circulating supply is 79,214,832 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

