Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Short Interest Update

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,100 shares, an increase of 117.3% from the June 30th total of 90,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Energy Transition Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of GDLNF remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,672. Energy Transition Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.
About Energy Transition Minerals
