Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) PT Raised to $93.00 at JMP Securities

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $78.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Enova International from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Enova International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Enova International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Enova International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.80.

ENVA stock opened at $81.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.45. Enova International has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The company has a quick ratio of 13.15, a current ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.51 and a 200-day moving average of $61.25.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $628.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.92 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enova International will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Enova International news, insider Kirk Chartier sold 41,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $2,484,788.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,064,107.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Enova International news, insider Kirk Chartier sold 41,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $2,484,788.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,064,107.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $110,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,921.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,053 shares of company stock worth $5,732,873. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orchard Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 232,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,862,000 after buying an additional 53,647 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 11.3% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 153,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,640,000 after buying an additional 15,519 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 172.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 32,779 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 7.5% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter worth about $957,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

