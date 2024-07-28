Enphase Energy’s (ENPH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $140.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $134.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.70.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

ENPH stock opened at $119.34 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $175.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Stories

