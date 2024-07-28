EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,322 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,204,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,700,000 after acquiring an additional 151,657 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,674,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,266,000 after purchasing an additional 77,849 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 970,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,080,000 after purchasing an additional 481,626 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 798,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,930,000 after purchasing an additional 104,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 652,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,032,000 after purchasing an additional 36,507 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of CHKP stock opened at $182.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.27. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $125.68 and a twelve month high of $184.67.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.68.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
