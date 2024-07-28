EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,322 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,204,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,700,000 after acquiring an additional 151,657 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,674,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,266,000 after purchasing an additional 77,849 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 970,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,080,000 after purchasing an additional 481,626 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 798,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,930,000 after purchasing an additional 104,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 652,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,032,000 after purchasing an additional 36,507 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $182.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.27. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $125.68 and a twelve month high of $184.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.68.

Get Our Latest Report on CHKP

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.