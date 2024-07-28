EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,118,000. Garrison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $383,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,840,000. Socha Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,284,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,065,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPH opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.37 and its 200 day moving average is $30.52. The company has a market capitalization of $994.91 million, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

