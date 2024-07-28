EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $146,000 in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 249,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $21.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.86.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.