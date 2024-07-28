EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $48.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.29 and its 200 day moving average is $47.93. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $48.60.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.444 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

