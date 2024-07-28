EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 762 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1,149.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 170,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after buying an additional 156,982 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 78,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $103.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.15 and its 200 day moving average is $101.74. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $107.06.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.