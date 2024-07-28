EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 197.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

IYK stock opened at $68.37 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $59.04 and a one year high of $68.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.48 and a 200-day moving average of $65.96.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.