EP Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $104,000 Position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 171,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $666,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 69,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $28.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.68.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.