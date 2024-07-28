EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lowered its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.1% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 171,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,313,000 after acquiring an additional 32,327 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 7,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 38,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on EPAM. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $331.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $282.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.28.

EPAM Systems Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of EPAM stock traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.05. 318,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,728. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.45. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.43 and a 1 year high of $317.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.91 and a 200 day moving average of $243.14.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About EPAM Systems

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.