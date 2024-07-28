Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 228,785 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 205.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,785 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.16% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $74,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 98.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 100,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,127,000 after acquiring an additional 50,019 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 21,438 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 214,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,041,000 after acquiring an additional 99,228 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.78.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,484,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,150. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.79. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $165.49 and a one year high of $227.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

