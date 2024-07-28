Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,346 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,346 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 73.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Generac by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Guggenheim lowered Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer lowered Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Generac from $150.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.11.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $76,740.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,611.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,785 shares of company stock worth $11,720,411. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac stock traded up $6.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.43. 798,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,556. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $161.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

