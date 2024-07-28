Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 719,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 127,094 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.22% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $73,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,675,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,671,000 after buying an additional 600,554 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 144,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,805,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 21.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 23,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.17.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,107. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $88.46 and a twelve month high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

