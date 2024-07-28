Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,161 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.08% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $44,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 62.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,230,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,720,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $852,288,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,099,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,626,000 after purchasing an additional 167,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,029,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,730,000 after purchasing an additional 64,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 50.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,547,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,841,000 after purchasing an additional 520,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $260.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,557. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.29.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

