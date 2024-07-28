Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $17.49 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,350 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $17,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at about $180,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BILS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.40. 254,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,190. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.21 and its 200 day moving average is $99.23. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.54.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

