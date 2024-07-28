Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $319,000 Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 99.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 187,301 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd lifted its position in Universal Display by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd now owns 63,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Universal Display by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at $722,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Universal Display by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 18,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Display

In other Universal Display news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,337.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,909,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on OLED. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.57.

Get Our Latest Report on Universal Display

Universal Display Stock Performance

OLED traded up $6.48 on Friday, reaching $228.39. The company had a trading volume of 553,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,345. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.67 and a fifty-two week high of $237.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.77 and its 200 day moving average is $181.69.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.00% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $165.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.