Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $53.30 Million Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,763 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 65,689 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $53,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 550.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $128,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,347.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $350,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,179.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $128,355.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,347.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 4.0 %

SSD stock traded up $7.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.45. The stock had a trading volume of 433,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,459. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $123.93 and a one year high of $218.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.13). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $596.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

