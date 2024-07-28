Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 31,009 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 331,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 31,009 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $57,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CE. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Celanese by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,158,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,058,447,000 after acquiring an additional 21,085 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Celanese by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,899,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,560,608,000 after acquiring an additional 90,206 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Celanese by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 34,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in Celanese by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 30,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CE. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Celanese from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Celanese from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Celanese from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.75.

Celanese Price Performance

CE stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.08. 718,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,474. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.59. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $110.76 and a 52 week high of $172.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.17. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.41%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

