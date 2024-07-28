Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 7,314 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,634,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Williams Companies worth $63,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Williams Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,784,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,071 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 186,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Williams Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 713,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,803,000 after purchasing an additional 16,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.7 %

WMB stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,567,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,498,141. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $45.10. The stock has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.65.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 79.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.