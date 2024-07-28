Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 359,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,816 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $62,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at $173,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 168,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,357,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 20.7% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.67.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 1.7 %

JKHY stock traded up $2.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.33. 237,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,591. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.88. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.57 and a 1 year high of $178.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

