Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 38,100 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 485,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,100 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $46,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,493,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,111,521,000 after purchasing an additional 352,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 36,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.58.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.03. 2,270,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,489,480. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.79 and its 200 day moving average is $98.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $110.02. The company has a market capitalization of $83.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 103.02%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

