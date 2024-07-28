Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 43 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Realta Investment Advisors raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $7.32 on Friday, reaching $499.03. 2,249,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,447. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $509.48. The company has a market capitalization of $160.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $466.04 and a 200 day moving average of $424.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at $6,287,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,018,500 shares of company stock worth $34,342,615 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

