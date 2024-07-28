Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 539,468 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,247,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 539,468 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $65,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,175,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $326,091,000 after acquiring an additional 284,772 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,956,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,623,000 after buying an additional 269,800 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,353,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,367,000 after buying an additional 16,641 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,220,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,983,000 after buying an additional 69,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,521,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,440,000 after buying an additional 229,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,867,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,415. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.32. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EPD

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.