Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 821 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in XPO were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter valued at $79,592,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter valued at $779,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of XPO by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,603,000 after acquiring an additional 67,797 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in XPO during the fourth quarter worth $4,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $727,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other XPO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $727,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of XPO from $144.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of XPO from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.45.

XPO traded down $5.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.70. 2,451,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,664. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.22 and its 200 day moving average is $110.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $64.70 and a one year high of $130.51.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. XPO had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

