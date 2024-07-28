Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,267,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 381,236 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.05% of Equity Residential worth $1,279,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $2,143,388,000. Davis Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $61,160,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,325,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,333,000 after purchasing an additional 516,941 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 77.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,061,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,014,000 after purchasing an additional 463,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 793.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 444,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,071,000 after purchasing an additional 395,029 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Stock Up 1.8 %

EQR stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,415,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,713. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $71.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.39 and a 200 day moving average of $63.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 112.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equity Residential

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equity Residential

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.