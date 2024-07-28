ERC20 Trading 18.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 38.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 28th. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ERC20 has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $23.90 million and approximately $147.31 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00009659 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008745 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,703.89 or 0.99999678 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00011288 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006839 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00073040 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01679571 USD and is up 10.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.