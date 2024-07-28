EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Short Interest Up 122.9% in July

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 122.9% from the June 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Price Performance
EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme stock traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.50. The stock had a trading volume of 73,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,858. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $115.51.
EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.