Ethena Staked USDe Trading 0.2% Higher This Week (SUSDE)

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Ethena Staked USDe token can currently be bought for $1.09 or 0.00001599 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethena Staked USDe has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ethena Staked USDe has a total market capitalization of $1.12 billion and $16.05 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethena Staked USDe Profile

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,545,118,126 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,029,817,421 tokens. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. The official website for Ethena Staked USDe is www.ethena.fi.

Ethena Staked USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,545,805,162.5635798. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.08577639 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $28,406,429.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena Staked USDe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethena Staked USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

