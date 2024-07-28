Ethena USDe (USDE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.22 Billion

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Ethena USDe has a market cap of $3.22 billion and $40.43 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethena USDe token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001467 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethena USDe has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethena USDe alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ethena USDe Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 3,225,835,673 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. Ethena USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi.

Buying and Selling Ethena USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 3,228,921,157.4229217. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.99886301 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $49,335,389.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena USDe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethena USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethena USDe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethena USDe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.