Ethereum Hits Market Cap of $399.70 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $3,324.49 or 0.04780896 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 6% against the dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $399.70 billion and approximately $9.78 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00040615 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00008092 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00013935 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009060 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,228,315 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

