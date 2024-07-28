Ethereum Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 28th. Ethereum has a market cap of $392.39 billion and $10.83 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for $3,263.73 or 0.04795877 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00040415 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00008020 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00011064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00013837 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00009215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,228,315 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

