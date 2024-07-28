Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.75.

Everbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.40. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.21). Everbridge had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Everbridge

In other Everbridge news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total value of $114,627.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,729.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everbridge

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,797,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,982,000 after acquiring an additional 164,788 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth $757,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 416,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,122,000 after buying an additional 46,695 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Everbridge by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

